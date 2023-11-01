The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at Paycom Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Out Hamstring Kenrich Williams PF Out Back

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee Brandon Ingram SF Out Knee 22.5 7.0 4.5

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

