With a record of 3-5, the Texas State Bobcats' next matchup is at home versus the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11.

Upcoming Texas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Jarvis Christian H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 LeTourneau H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Houston A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 James Madison A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Coastal Carolina H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Marshall H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Arkansas State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UL Monroe A 3:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Louisiana H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Arkansas State H 5:15 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Troy A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Louisiana A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 South Alabama H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southern Miss H 5:15 PM

Texas State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Jarvis Christian Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Strahan Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Texas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Brandon Love 8 11.4 7.0 0.5 0.8 3.1 47.4% (37-78) 0.0% (0-1)
Kaden Gumbs 7 10.7 4.4 4.1 1.0 0.1 37.0% (30-81) 15.4% (2-13)
Josh O'Garro 8 9.1 6.1 0.8 1.1 0.5 51.8% (29-56) 18.2% (2-11)
Dylan Dawson 8 8.5 2.4 1.3 0.8 0.1 28.4% (19-67) 23.3% (10-43)
Christian Turner 8 7.5 4.6 0.6 0.8 0.0 45.7% (21-46) 33.3% (3-9)

