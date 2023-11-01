On deck for the Texas Longhorns (6-2) is a matchup at home versus the Houston Christian Huskies, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Texas Longhorns in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Texas games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Texas' next matchup information

Opponent: Houston Christian Huskies

Houston Christian Huskies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center

Moody Center Broadcast: LHN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Texas' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Texas players

Shop for Texas gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Max Abmas 8 17.8 2.9 3.5 1.0 0.0 46.1% (53-115) 40.7% (24-59) Kadin Shedrick 7 13.0 4.7 1.1 1.3 1.4 68.2% (30-44) 50.0% (1-2) Ithiel Horton 8 11.3 2.3 1.5 0.8 0.0 47.9% (34-71) 43.8% (14-32) Dillon Mitchell 8 11.1 9.0 2.3 1.0 1.8 58.5% (38-65) 0.0% (0-5) Tyrese Hunter 8 10.9 2.1 4.1 0.9 0.3 43.5% (30-69) 25.0% (6-24)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.