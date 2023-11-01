On deck for the Texas Longhorns (6-2) is a matchup at home versus the Houston Christian Huskies, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Texas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Houston Christian H 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 LSU N 12:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Texas A&M-CC H 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 UNC Greensboro H 8:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 UT Arlington H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas Tech H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Cincinnati A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 West Virginia A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 UCF H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 BYU A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Houston H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 TCU A 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Iowa State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 West Virginia H 3:00 PM

Texas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Houston Christian Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Moody Center
  • Broadcast: LHN

Top Texas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Max Abmas 8 17.8 2.9 3.5 1.0 0.0 46.1% (53-115) 40.7% (24-59)
Kadin Shedrick 7 13.0 4.7 1.1 1.3 1.4 68.2% (30-44) 50.0% (1-2)
Ithiel Horton 8 11.3 2.3 1.5 0.8 0.0 47.9% (34-71) 43.8% (14-32)
Dillon Mitchell 8 11.1 9.0 2.3 1.0 1.8 58.5% (38-65) 0.0% (0-5)
Tyrese Hunter 8 10.9 2.1 4.1 0.9 0.3 43.5% (30-69) 25.0% (6-24)

