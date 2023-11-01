Buy Tickets for Texas A&M-CC Islanders Basketball Games
Texas A&M-CC (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home against the Omaha Mavericks.
Upcoming Texas A&M-CC games
Texas A&M-CC's next matchup information
- Opponent: Omaha Mavericks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: American Bank Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Texas A&M-CC players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dian Wright-Forde
|8
|12.4
|2.8
|1.9
|1.1
|0.1
|48.7% (38-78)
|17.6% (3-17)
|Lance Amir-Paul
|8
|11.3
|3.9
|2.4
|1.3
|0.1
|40.0% (22-55)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Owen Dease
|8
|7.6
|2.8
|1.1
|0.5
|0.6
|27.5% (19-69)
|29.0% (9-31)
|Garry Clark
|8
|7.6
|7.8
|1.5
|1.6
|0.1
|45.9% (28-61)
|15.4% (2-13)
|Jordan Roberts
|8
|6.0
|1.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.0
|46.2% (18-39)
|45.5% (10-22)
