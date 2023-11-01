SFA (5-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM ET, at home against the Portland Pilots.

If you're looking to go to see the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming SFA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Portland State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 7 Portland H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 9 Alabama A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Middle Tennessee A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Troy N 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Austin Peay A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UNT Dallas H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 UT Rio Grande Valley H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Utah Tech H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Southern Utah H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Seattle U A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Grand Canyon A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Cal Baptist A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

SFA's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Portland Pilots
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for SFA's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top SFA players

Shop for SFA gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kurstyn Harden 7 18.1 8.6 1.3 1.3 0.4 58.6% (41-70) 0.0% (0-3)
Kyla Deck 7 14.1 4.3 3.4 3.4 0.1 41.1% (30-73) 38.2% (13-34)
Destini Lombard 7 11.7 2.9 4.7 2.4 0.7 49.2% (31-63) 25.0% (7-28)
Tyler McCliment-Call 7 7.3 4.3 1.0 1.0 0.3 34.0% (18-53) 33.3% (11-33)
Zoe Nelson 7 7.0 7.7 1.9 0.9 0.7 30.0% (18-60) 15.0% (3-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.