The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will be at home against the Texas College Steers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Sam Houston Bearkats in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Sam Houston games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Texas College H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UT Arlington H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 SMU A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UT Rio Grande Valley H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Louisiana Tech A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Western Kentucky A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Middle Tennessee H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Liberty H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 New Mexico State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 UTEP A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Western Kentucky H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Florida International H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Jacksonville State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Florida International A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas College Steers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Sam Houston's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Sam Houston players

Shop for Sam Houston gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Diana Rosenthal 7 12.7 3.1 1.0 2.3 0.0 26.9% (25-93) 21.4% (6-28)
Sydnee Kemp 7 12.6 2.1 1.9 1.1 0.1 36.8% (28-76) 39.0% (16-41)
Raanee Smith 7 10.9 9.4 0.4 1.3 2.3 47.8% (32-67) -
Kaylee Jefferson 7 10.9 6.7 1.6 1.1 0.0 36.3% (29-80) 15.8% (3-19)
Diarrah Sissoko 7 7.7 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.0 41.9% (18-43) 40.0% (4-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.