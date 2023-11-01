The Houston Rockets (0-3) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -2.5 222.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 54 games last season, Houston and its opponents went over 222.5 total points.
  • The average number of points in Houston's contests last season was 229.3, which is 6.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Houston put together a 34-48-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Houston won 71.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).
  • The Rockets went 4-1 last year (winning 80% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Rockets vs Hornets Additional Info

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Rockets played better at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.
  • In terms of over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home last season, as they went over the total 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%). In road games, they hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).
  • Last season the Rockets scored 110.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 117.2 the Hornets conceded.
  • Houston went 14-5 versus the spread and 11-8 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Rockets vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)

Rockets Hornets
110.7
Points Scored (PG)
 111
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
14-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 15-3
11-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-4
118.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.2
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
14-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-7
13-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-9

