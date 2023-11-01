The Houston Rockets (0-3) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 222.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

In 54 games last season, Houston and its opponents went over 222.5 total points.

The average number of points in Houston's contests last season was 229.3, which is 6.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Houston put together a 34-48-0 record against the spread last season.

Houston won 71.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

The Rockets went 4-1 last year (winning 80% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Rockets vs Hornets Additional Info

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Rockets played better at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home last season, as they went over the total 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%). In road games, they hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).

Last season the Rockets scored 110.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 117.2 the Hornets conceded.

Houston went 14-5 versus the spread and 11-8 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Rockets vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)

Rockets Hornets 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 111 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 14-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 11-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 14-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 13-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

