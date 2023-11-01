The Houston Rockets (0-3) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 116 - Hornets 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 2.5)

Rockets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-9.1)

Rockets (-9.1) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets were the third-worst team in the NBA in points scored (110.7 per game) last season and third-worst in points conceded (118.6).

On the glass, Houston was fourth-best in the league in rebounds (46.3 per game) last season. It was fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.5 per game).

With 22.4 assists per game, the Rockets were worst in the NBA last year.

Last season, Houston was second-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and 22nd in turnovers forced (12.6).

Beyond the arc, the Rockets were second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.4) last season. And they were worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

