The Rice Owls (3-6) will be at home against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Wednesday, December 13 (starting at 12:15 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Rice games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Incarnate Word H 12:15 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Northwestern State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Prairie View A&M H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Louisiana H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Tulane A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UTSA H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 South Florida A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Charlotte H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Temple A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Florida Atlantic H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Tulsa H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Memphis A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UTSA A 3:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 SMU H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 South Florida H 3:00 PM

Rice's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Incarnate Word Cardinals
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Location: Tudor Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Rice players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Travis Evee 9 15.4 3.2 2.2 1.4 0.1 37.5% (45-120) 30.4% (17-56)
Mekhi Mason 9 12.4 4.2 2.1 0.7 0.2 38.0% (38-100) 27.8% (10-36)
Max Fiedler 9 8.8 8.4 5.1 0.3 0.7 68.6% (35-51) -
Anthony Selden 7 8.1 2.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 48.7% (19-39) 33.3% (3-9)
Alem Huseinovic 9 5.8 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.2 47.8% (22-46) 26.1% (6-23)

