Wednesday's contest at Chase Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on November 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Rangers matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have come away with 31 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has come away with a win 31 times in 56 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

