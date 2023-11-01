The North Texas Eagles (8-1) will be at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming North Texas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Alcorn State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Louisiana A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Montana State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Charlotte A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Temple A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Florida Atlantic H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Wichita State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 SMU A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 South Florida A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Tulane H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 UAB H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 UTSA A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Tulsa A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 SMU H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

North Texas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alcorn State Braves
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: UNT Coliseum

Top North Texas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Desiray Kernal 9 17.6 9.2 2.2 2.2 0.4 55.4% (46-83) 53.3% (8-15)
Tommisha Lampkin 9 13.9 6.9 0.8 0.9 1.2 59.3% (48-81) 0.0% (0-1)
Jaaucklyn Moore 9 12.4 3.2 1.1 0.8 0.3 47.0% (39-83) 35.7% (15-42)
Dyani Robinson 9 9.4 2.0 2.2 1.3 0.0 39.2% (31-79) 20.0% (4-20)
Desiree Wooten 9 5.9 3.4 2.7 1.3 0.6 36.4% (16-44) 21.4% (3-14)

