Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Micah Parsons 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|31
|10.0
|7.5
|0
|2
Parsons Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|2.0
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|1.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|1.5
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
Micah Parsons' Next Game
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Panthers -10.5
- Over/Under: 42 points
