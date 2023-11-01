Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Dallas Cowboys game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep Micah Parsons and the Cowboys with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Micah Parsons 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 31 10.0 7.5 0 2

Parsons Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Giants 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Jets 2.0 3.0 4 0 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1.0 2.0 2 0 1 Week 9 @Eagles 1.5 1.0 9 0 0

Micah Parsons' Next Game

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX

Panthers -10.5

Panthers -10.5 Over/Under: 42 points

