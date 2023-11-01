Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead entering into Game 5 of the World Series.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and five RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Semien will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer in his last games.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 178 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 178 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 27 of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 71 games this year (39.9%), with more than one RBI in 23 of them (12.9%).
- In 100 of 178 games this season, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9 with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 210 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 35th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.