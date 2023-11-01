Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will play on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jason Robertson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.

Robertson has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

In four of seven games this year, Robertson has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Robertson has posted an assist in a game four times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Robertson has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Robertson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Robertson Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 33 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 7 Games 3 6 Points 6 1 Goals 3 5 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.