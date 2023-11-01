Jalen Green's Houston Rockets face the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Green, in his most recent game (October 29 loss against the Warriors), put up 21 points and nine rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Green, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)

Over 22.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

Over 3.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per contest last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 46.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA in that category.

The Hornets conceded 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 39 26 3 6 3 0 1 1/18/2023 40 41 5 7 4 0 0

