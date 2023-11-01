Jabari Smith Jr.'s Houston Rockets hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Smith had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 106-95 loss versus the Warriors.

If you'd like to place a bet on Smith's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-128)

Over 13.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets conceded 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hornets allowed 46.2 rebounds on average last year, 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hornets allowed 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Hornets gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 33 13 2 1 1 3 1 1/18/2023 23 8 5 1 0 1 0

