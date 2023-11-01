The Houston Cougars women (5-1) will next be in action on the road against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Houston games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Texas A&M-Commerce A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Texas Southern H 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 UTSA A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Washington State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Rice H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Texas Tech H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Kansas State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Baylor A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 BYU H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 TCU H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 West Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Oklahoma H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Texas Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UCF A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Cincinnati H 8:00 PM

Houston's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Top Houston players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Laila Blair 5 17.2 3.4 2.8 3.8 0.4 46.0% (29-63) 36.0% (9-25)
Bria Patterson 6 11.0 6.0 1.5 2.2 1.2 37.5% (24-64) 33.3% (7-21)
N'Yah Boyd 6 11.0 2.8 3.7 2.5 0.2 35.1% (26-74) 24.1% (7-29)
Maliyah Johnson 6 10.3 2.8 1.8 0.7 0.0 43.8% (21-48) 38.9% (7-18)
Peyton McFarland 6 9.2 4.8 0.2 1.5 0.5 68.8% (22-32) -

