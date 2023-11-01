The Houston Cougars women (5-1) will next be in action on the road against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Laila Blair 5 17.2 3.4 2.8 3.8 0.4 46.0% (29-63) 36.0% (9-25) Bria Patterson 6 11.0 6.0 1.5 2.2 1.2 37.5% (24-64) 33.3% (7-21) N'Yah Boyd 6 11.0 2.8 3.7 2.5 0.2 35.1% (26-74) 24.1% (7-29) Maliyah Johnson 6 10.3 2.8 1.8 0.7 0.0 43.8% (21-48) 38.9% (7-18) Peyton McFarland 6 9.2 4.8 0.2 1.5 0.5 68.8% (22-32) -

