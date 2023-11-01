Fred VanVleet could make a big impact for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 29, VanVleet put up eight points, four assists and two steals in a 106-95 loss versus the Warriors.

If you'd like to make predictions on VanVleet's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-111)

Over 18.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Over 6.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the league last season, giving up 46.2 per contest.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

On defense, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 27 16 1 6 3 1 4 4/2/2023 38 20 5 20 1 0 3 1/12/2023 34 11 5 8 1 0 2 1/10/2023 33 11 7 8 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.