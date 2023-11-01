Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 1?
On Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Evgenii Dadonov going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dadonov stats and insights
- Dadonov has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Dadonov has zero points on the power play.
- Dadonov's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 33 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.