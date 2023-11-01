The Houston Rockets, with Dillon Brooks, take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 29, Brooks produced 12 points in a 106-95 loss versus the Warriors.

In this article we will break down Brooks' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Over 2.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brooks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per game last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 46.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Hornets were 29th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per contest last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dillon Brooks vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 25 18 2 0 1 1 1 11/4/2022 22 23 4 4 6 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.