The Dallas Mavericks, with a record of 12-8, and Luka Doncic (31.8 points per game) next match up against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET, as the 2023-24 campaign rolls on.
Upcoming Dallas games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Trail Blazers
|A
|10:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Grizzlies
|A
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Lakers
|H
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 14
|Timberwolves
|H
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Trail Blazers
|A
|9:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Nuggets
|A
|9:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Clippers
|H
|8:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Rockets
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Spurs
|H
|8:30 PM
|Mon, Dec 25
|Suns
|A
|10:30 PM
Dallas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Moda Center
- Broadcast: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW
- Favorite: Dallas -7.5
- Total: 231.5 points
Top Dallas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Luka Doncic
|19
|31.8
|8.5
|8.6
|1.3
|0.5
|49.4% (208-421)
|39.5% (75-190)
|Kyrie Irving
|16
|23.8
|4.1
|5.4
|1.2
|0.3
|46.7% (142-304)
|38.4% (43-112)
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|18
|16.8
|3.4
|1.6
|0.2
|0.0
|41.6% (102-245)
|38.0% (62-163)
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|20
|10.0
|3.7
|1.0
|0.6
|0.8
|49.7% (71-143)
|41.7% (35-84)
|Dereck Lively
|18
|8.7
|7.6
|1.2
|0.6
|1.6
|72.9% (70-96)
|0.0% (0-2)
