Where to Get CeeDee Lamb Cowboys Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Do you live and breathe all things Dallas Cowboys? For additional details, including updated stats for Lamb, keep reading.
CeeDee Lamb 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|68
|975
|354
|4
|14.3
Lamb Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|4
|77
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|11
|143
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|4
|53
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|6
|4
|36
|1
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|4
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|7
|7
|117
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|14
|12
|158
|2
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|16
|11
|191
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|14
|11
|151
|1
CeeDee Lamb's Next Game
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Panthers -10.5
- Over/Under: 42 points
