The Baylor Bears (9-0) will be up against the the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Baylor games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Michigan State N 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Duke N 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Mississippi Valley State H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Cornell H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 BYU H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Cincinnati H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Kansas State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 TCU H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 UCF A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Iowa State H 8:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Texas Tech H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Kansas A 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Oklahoma H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 West Virginia A 6:00 PM

Baylor's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Michigan State Spartans
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Little Caesars Arena
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top Baylor players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ja'Kobe Walter 9 14.9 4.1 1.1 1.3 0.2 41.9% (39-93) 38.0% (19-50)
Rayj Dennis 9 14.2 4.0 6.6 1.4 0.1 54.2% (52-96) 44.0% (11-25)
Langston Love 9 12.0 2.0 1.2 0.3 0.2 48.6% (35-72) 46.7% (14-30)
Jalen Bridges 9 11.1 4.3 1.2 0.7 1.2 48.6% (35-72) 44.7% (17-38)
Jayden Nunn 9 10.8 2.6 2.9 1.2 0.6 45.5% (30-66) 40.9% (9-22)

