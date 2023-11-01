Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 106-95 loss to the Warriors, Sengun tallied 19 points and seven assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Sengun, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-114)

Over 16.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-141)

Over 9.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 46.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last season, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 32 14 21 3 1 1 2 1/18/2023 39 24 12 6 0 1 2

