A matchup at home versus the McMurry War Hawks is next on the schedule for the Abilene Christian Wildcats women (4-4), on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Abilene Christian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 McMurry H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Western Kentucky A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Louisiana Tech H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UT Rio Grande Valley A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Grand Canyon H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Cal Baptist H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Tarleton State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Southern Utah A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Tarleton State A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Seattle U H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Utah Valley H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 UT Rio Grande Valley H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 SFA H 2:00 PM

Abilene Christian's next matchup information

  • Opponent: McMurry War Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Teague Center

Top Abilene Christian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Payton Hull 8 17.6 3.9 1.6 1.6 0.4 49.0% (48-98) 45.2% (28-62)
Bella Earle 8 13.1 7.9 3.9 1.1 0.1 44.6% (37-83) 34.9% (15-43)
Aspen Thornton 8 11.4 3.3 2.0 1.5 0.0 37.5% (27-72) 44.1% (15-34)
Addison Martin 7 10.9 5.9 1.4 1.1 0.0 41.8% (33-79) 0.0% (0-3)
Emma Troxell 8 4.8 3.8 1.0 0.9 0.0 37.8% (14-37) 13.3% (2-15)

