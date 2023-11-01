Don't be a fickle fan of the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Abilene Christian Wildcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Abilene Christian team leaders

Want to buy Bella Earle's jersey? Or another Abilene Christian player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Payton Hull 6 17.3 3.3 1.5 1.2 0.5 Bella Earle 6 11.7 7.8 4.2 1.3 0.2 Aspen Thornton 6 11.3 3.2 1.8 1.7 0.0 Addison Martin 5 9.6 6.2 1.2 1.0 0.0 Emma Troxell 6 6.0 4.2 0.8 0.7 0.0 Claire Graham 6 4.7 2.7 1.2 0.7 0.0 Meredith Mayes 6 3.8 2.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 Clare Traeger 6 3.2 3.2 1.0 0.5 0.0 Kenadi Rising 6 2.3 2.7 0.3 0.2 0.0 Gracy Wernli 5 2.6 0.6 0.0 0.2 0.0

Abilene Christian season stats

Abilene Christian has won four games so far this season (4-2).

The Wildcats are 3-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Abilene Christian registered its best win of the season on November 29, when it defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks, who rank No. 241 in the RPI rankings, 94-76.

This year, the Wildcats haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Abilene Christian's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Wildcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Abilene Christian games

Check out the Wildcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 SFA A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 TCU A 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 11 McMurry H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Western Kentucky A 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Louisiana Tech H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Abilene Christian this season.

Check out the Wildcats this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.