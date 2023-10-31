The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks will try to tie things up as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Joe Mantiply is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 881.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Heaney (10-6) will make his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief and allowing one hit.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 28 starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Andrew Heaney Joe Mantiply 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

