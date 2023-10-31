The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks will try to tie things up as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Joe Mantiply will start for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney is set to start for the Rangers.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (-110). The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a record of 30-25, a 54.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 91 of its 176 games with a total.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 43-27 58-48 71-59 30-16

