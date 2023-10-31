Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the World Series.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this year (125 of 176), with multiple hits 43 times (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 62 games this year (35.2%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 75 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- In 35 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.62 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
