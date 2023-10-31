The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Jung has gotten a hit in 94 of 137 games this year (68.6%), with at least two hits on 41 occasions (29.9%).

In 16.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in 45 games this year (32.8%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 56 of 137 games this season, and more than once 25 times.

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

