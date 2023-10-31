Jonah Heim -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the hill, on October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

In 65.7% of his 143 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 14.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 56 games this year (39.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (16.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 35.0% of his games this season (50 of 143), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings