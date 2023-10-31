Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including four homers), battle starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 of the World Series.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- In 103 of 134 games this season (76.9%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 49 of those games he had more than one (36.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Seager has an RBI in 62 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Mantiply makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- In 35 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.