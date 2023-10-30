The World Series resumes Monday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on FOX from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series. Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Rangers will counter with Max Scherzer.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Scherzer has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer is trying to collect his 23rd start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - - 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

