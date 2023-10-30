At FedExForum on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 227.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season (16th in league) while allowing 114.1 per outing (16th in NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential.

The Grizzlies had a +323 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league and allowed 113.0 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The teams combined to score 231.1 points per game last season, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrendered a combined 227.1 points per game last year, 0.4 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Dallas put together a 30-51-0 record against the spread last season.

Memphis won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.

Mavericks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Grizzlies +2800 +1200 -

