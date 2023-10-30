Josh Jung vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Josh Jung (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all knotted up 1-1.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 94 of 136 games this year (69.1%), including 41 multi-hit games (30.1%).
- In 22 games this season, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in 25 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.