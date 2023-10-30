Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum as only 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 125 - Mavericks 105
Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-19.6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.2
Mavericks Performance Insights
- With 114.2 points per game on offense, the Mavericks were 16th in the NBA last season. At the other end, they allowed 114.1 points per contest, which ranked 16th in the league.
- Dallas averaged just 38.8 rebounds per game (worst in NBA), and allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).
- When it comes to assists, the Mavericks dished out just 22.9 dimes per game (third-worst in league).
- Dallas was top-five last year in turnovers, second-best in the league with 11.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 23rd with 12.4 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Mavericks ranked top-five last season in three-point shooting, third-best in the league with 15.2 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.
