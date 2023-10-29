Rockets vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 29
The Golden State Warriors (1-1) face the Houston Rockets (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 124 - Rockets 100
Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-24.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.5
Rockets Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, the Rockets were outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked third-worst in the league in points scored (110.7 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (118.6 per contest).
- When it comes to rebounding, everything was clicking for Houston, who averaged 46.3 boards per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowed 41.5 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).
- The Rockets delivered only 22.4 dimes per contest, which ranked worst in the league.
- Houston averaged 15.4 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), and forced 12.6 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked).
- The Rockets struggled when it came to threes last season, ranking second-worst in the NBA in threes made per game (10.4) and worst in three-point percentage (32.7%).
