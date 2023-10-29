On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (1-1) play the Houston Rockets (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Warriors matchup.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-4.5) 226.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game (second in the league) last season while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They had a +148 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Rockets had a -644 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They put up 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league and allowed 118.6 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The teams combined to score 229.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 235.7 points per contest last year, 9.2 more points than the total for this game.

Golden State covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Houston put together a 34-48-0 record against the spread last year.

Rockets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +15000 - Warriors +1400 +700 -

