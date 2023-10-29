Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - October 29
The Houston Rockets (0-2) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Toyota Center on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Out
|Leg
|Nate Hinton
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jock Landale
|C
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|3.0
|0.0
|2.0
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Foot), Draymond Green: Questionable (Ankle), Stephen Curry: Questionable (Foot)
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-4.5
|226.5
