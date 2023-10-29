The Golden State Warriors (1-1) face the Houston Rockets (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA. The point total is 226.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -4.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston and its opponents combined to score more than 226.5 points in 45 of 82 games last season.
  • Last season, Rockets games resulted in an average scoring total of 229.3, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Rockets went 34-48-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, Houston was the underdog 75 times and won 17, or 22.7%, of those games.
  • The Rockets were 13-50 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, the Rockets performed better at home (19-22-0) than away (15-26-0) last season.
  • Houston's games went above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41) last season, and 53.7% of the time on the road (22 of 41).
  • The Rockets put up 110.7 points per game last season, 6.4 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
  • Houston put together a 14-5 ATS record and were 11-8 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Rockets Warriors
110.7
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
28
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
14-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 29-17
11-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 34-12
118.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
25-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-3
18-24
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.