Rockets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (1-1) face the Houston Rockets (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA. The point total is 226.5 in the matchup.
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|226.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents combined to score more than 226.5 points in 45 of 82 games last season.
- Last season, Rockets games resulted in an average scoring total of 229.3, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Rockets went 34-48-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, Houston was the underdog 75 times and won 17, or 22.7%, of those games.
- The Rockets were 13-50 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for Houston.
Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, the Rockets performed better at home (19-22-0) than away (15-26-0) last season.
- Houston's games went above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41) last season, and 53.7% of the time on the road (22 of 41).
- The Rockets put up 110.7 points per game last season, 6.4 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
- Houston put together a 14-5 ATS record and were 11-8 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Rockets vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Rockets
|Warriors
|110.7
|118.9
|28
|2
|14-5
|29-17
|11-8
|34-12
|118.6
|117.1
|28
|21
|25-17
|20-3
|18-24
|21-2
