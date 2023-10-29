The Golden State Warriors (0-1), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet recorded 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last year. He also sank 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game (seventh in NBA).

Per game, Alperen Sengun averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr. recorded 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He drained 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.7% from downtown (sixth in NBA), with an average of 4.9 made treys.

Klay Thompson posted 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 4.4 made treys per contest (first in NBA).

Chris Paul collected 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney collected 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 9.3 boards.

Jonathan Kuminga collected 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Rockets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Warriors 110.7 Points Avg. 118.9 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 45.7% Field Goal % 47.9% 32.7% Three Point % 38.5%

