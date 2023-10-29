Rockets vs. Warriors October 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (0-1), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (0-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-BA
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet recorded 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last year. He also sank 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game (seventh in NBA).
- Per game, Alperen Sengun averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.
- Jabari Smith Jr. recorded 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He drained 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Dillon Brooks' numbers last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.7% from downtown (sixth in NBA), with an average of 4.9 made treys.
- Klay Thompson posted 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 4.4 made treys per contest (first in NBA).
- Chris Paul collected 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kevon Looney collected 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 9.3 boards.
- Jonathan Kuminga collected 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
Rockets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Warriors
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
