The NCAA Men's Hockey slate today is sure to please. The contests include Brown taking on Stonehill on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Stonehill vs Brown

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!