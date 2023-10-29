How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
In one of the many compelling matchups on the LaLiga schedule today, CA Osasuna and Real Betis square off at Benito Villamarin.
There is live coverage available for all the action in LaLiga today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Real Betis vs CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna makes the trip to play Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Betis (+100)
- Underdog: CA Osasuna (+260)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad makes the trip to play Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 11:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (+135)
- Underdog: Rayo Vallecano (+210)
- Draw: (+210)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia CF
Valencia CF travels to take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Athletic Bilbao (-170)
- Underdog: Valencia CF (+425)
- Draw: (+285)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves is on the road to match up with Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-295)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+700)
- Draw: (+390)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.