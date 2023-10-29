When Jalen Tolbert takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert's seven catches are good enough for 71 yards (17.8 per game). He has been targeted nine times.

Tolbert does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0

