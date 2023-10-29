Jalen Green will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Green, in his last game, had 22 points and four assists in a 126-122 loss to the Spurs.

Below we will look at Green's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league last year, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 per game.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per contest last season (15th in the league).

On defense, the Warriors conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 41 20 3 2 3 1 1 12/3/2022 31 13 1 3 0 0 1 11/20/2022 38 16 5 4 1 0 2

