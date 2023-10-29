Fred VanVleet plus his Houston Rockets teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 126-122 loss to the Spurs, VanVleet had 24 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

Below, we dig into VanVleet's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-115)

Over 18.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the league last season, conceding 43.3 per game.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

The Warriors allowed 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 40 28 4 10 5 1 1 12/18/2022 35 22 4 8 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.