Dak Prescott has a decent matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Rams have conceded 209 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Prescott has thrown for 1,333 yards (222.2 yards per game) this season while completing 69.5% of his passes for six touchdowns and four picks. With his legs, Prescott has added 85 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, averaging 14.2 yards rushing per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Prescott and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prescott vs. the Rams

Prescott vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing player has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have cenceded three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Rams have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Rams allow 209 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Rams have scored four touchdowns through the air (0.6 per game). The Rams' defense is first in the league in that category.

Watch Cowboys vs Rams on Fubo!

Cowboys Player Previews

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 242.5 (-115)

242.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Prescott with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Prescott Passing Insights

Prescott has finished above his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities this season.

The Cowboys, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.7% of the time while running 48.3%.

Prescott is No. 18 in the NFL averaging 7 yards per attempt (1,333 total yards passing).

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in five of six games, including multiple TDs once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (63.6% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Prescott has attempted 36 passes in the red zone (42.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his six opportunities this season (50.0%).

Prescott has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.

He has three red zone carries for 6.2% of the team share (his team runs on 57.1% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-24 / 153 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-34 / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 25-for-40 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-38 / 255 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.