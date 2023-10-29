Cowboys vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) visit the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Before the Cowboys take on the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Rams Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|6.5
|45.5
|-275
|+220
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats
Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas' games this season have had an average of 44.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.
- The Cowboys have won 80% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-1).
- Dallas has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points twice this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 46.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rams have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.
- The Rams have been underdogs in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
Cowboys vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|25.7
|12
|16.7
|2
|44.2
|1
|6
|Rams
|22.1
|11
|20.1
|17
|46.1
|2
|7
Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends
Cowboys
- Over its last three games, Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- Dallas has gone over the total once in its past three games.
- The Cowboys have totaled a total of 54 more points than their opponents this year (9.0 per game), and the Rams have outscored opponents by just 14 points (2.0 per game).
Rams
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Rams have not gone over the total once.
- The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 54 points this season (9.0 points per game), and the Rams have put up only 14 more points than their opponents (2.0 per game).
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|40.8
|45.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.2
|24.5
|25.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.1
|47.0
|45.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|26.3
|24.0
|ATS Record
|3-2-2
|1-2-1
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-2
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.