How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys put up 25.7 points per game, 5.6 more than the Rams surrender per matchup (20.1).
- The Cowboys average 329.8 yards per game, just 3.8 more than the 326 the Rams allow per matchup.
- Dallas rushes for 119.7 yards per game, just 2.7 more yards than the 117 that Los Angeles allows per outing.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Rams' takeaways (5).
Cowboys Home Performance
- At home, the Cowboys put up 34 points per game and concede 6.5. That's more than they score overall (25.7), but less than they allow (16.7).
- At home, the Cowboys accumulate 379.5 yards per game and give up 234. That's more than they gain overall (329.8), but less than they allow (288.7).
- Dallas racks up 250.5 passing yards per game in home games (40.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 175.5 at home (1.5 less than overall).
- The Cowboys accumulate 129 rushing yards per game at home (9.3 more than their overall average), and give up 58.5 at home (53.2 less than overall).
- At home, the Cowboys convert 51.5% of third downs and allow 21.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.7%), and less than they allow (35.1%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|New England
|W 38-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 42-10
|NBC
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
