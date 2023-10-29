On Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Cowboys will win -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Cowboys have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, the Rams are putting up 365.1 total yards per contest (sixth-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (326 total yards allowed per game).

Cowboys vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Cowboys by 6.5) Under (45.5) Cowboys 24, Rams 18

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Dallas is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

So far this season, three of Dallas' six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 45.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for Cowboys games this season.

Rams Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Rams.

Los Angeles has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Rams have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

This season, Rams games have resulted in an average scoring total of 46.1, which is 0.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 25.7 16.7 34 6.5 21.5 21.8 Los Angeles 22.1 20.1 20 21.5 25 18.3

